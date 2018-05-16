CA State Fair Cornhole Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CCA remains one of the largest cornhole events company in the Western States. The CCA founded by Joe Schwartz in 2013, was created to offer well ran quality events with good equipment and stellar organization. With 5 years of experience we have continuously run the largest cornhole tournaments West of the Mississippi. We have ongoing venues that we host large scale tournaments at; the California State Fair, Pala Casino Spa and Resort and The Spencer Makenzie Throw Down to name a few. Additionally, we are currently working with many large corporations and companies to host tournaments for the 2018 year!

More info:

California State Fair Championships

July 29th @10am

Papa Murphy Stadium, Cal Expo

(916) 607-8043

CalCornhole.com

Facebook: California Cornhole Association