City Hoping to Save Struggling Land Park Golf Course

SACRAMENTO -- The future of Sacramento's beloved William Land Golf Course is uncertain. Like many golf courses, it has seen declining numbers of players over the past few years and is struggling financially.

The city received a letter last month from First Tee of Greater Sacramento, the operator of the nine-hole golf course, asking to pull out of their lease at the end of June because the course, which is on city land, has been losing money.

"There is certainly some urgency to this," said Sacramento Vice Mayor Steve Hansen. The golf course is within his council district in Land Park.

The city is working with First Tee to try and come up with a solution.

"They actually pay us $25,000 a year to run the course," Hansen explained. "So that they've lost, according to them, $350,000 over the last five years is a big deal."

First Tee's Executive Director Angie Dixon told FOX40, "The First Tee of Greater Sacramento believes that William Land Golf Course is a wonderful asset for the kids and the community, and we are working with the City of Sacramento to ensure it remains so for years to come."

First Tee hosts many athletic programs for youth. The youth program at William Land serves 500 kids.

It has been a great partner with the city, according to Hansen. He said keeping the course open is a priority and the city wishes to maintain a partnership with First Tee.

Options on the table include changing the terms of the lease and possibly bringing in other partners to help keep the course afloat. The city will discuss what can be done for the golf course during upcoming budget meetings.

"I think also what we're going to find is that the community is going to come out of the woodwork to say, 'What can we do to help?'" Hansen said.

Golfers can help immediately by simply booking a tee time at William Land Golf Course. Those who play there describe it as a beautiful, affordable nine-hole course for players of all levels. It has been open since the 1920s.