Crash on I-880 in Fremont Kills 3, Injures 5

FREMONT — Three people were killed Tuesday night in an accident on northbound I-880 in Fremont near Stevenson Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Five cars were involved in the accident.

An adult woman, a young adult teenager and a child were ejected from an Escalade and sustained fatal injuries.

Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in the collision.

California Highway Patrol Officer Manuel Leal says that minutes before the crash several 911 callers reported a reckless, speeding driver on Interstate 880.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dang Nguyen Hai Tran for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.