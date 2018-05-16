Frustrations Grow as Woodland Streets Left in Disrepair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- A Woodland City Council member is irked that city engineers apparently delayed the much-needed reconstruction of a portion of West Main Street without proper notice.

A quarter-mile stretch of the street has been the subject of complaints for years.

Tom Stallard has been telling constituents that the cracked and pitted street would be redone in the next few months. Instead, funding and design complications delayed the bidding process in an atmosphere when contractors are getting picky about the jobs they go after.

With the new state gas tax and an added emphasis on repairing infrastructure, delays and cost increases due to scarcer construction materials put a damper on the expectations of quick road repairs.

City Manager Paul Navazio says they have to manage public expectations better but are also obligated to use taxpayer money efficiently. That meant going ahead with work on another street that is arguably in better shape. Both he and Stallard say repair projects take a long time plan, finance and implement.

Stallard says city engineers are doing a good job. But he also insisted that the city council should have been notified of the changes so that they could have made a pitch to make the West Main Street project a priority.