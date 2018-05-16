Linden Cherry Festival Preview with Elizabeth Watkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farm Girl Chef, Elizabeth Watkins, is back at FOX40 and this time she's showing Paul how to make an easy cherry mouse dessert.

Each year Linden hosts a Cherry Festival. This year's Festival is on Saturday, May 19 starting with a parade down Front Street at 10:00 a.m. In 2016, San Joaquin County farmers produced 20,000 acres of cherries.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh California cherries, stems and pits removed

1 tablespoon (1 pack) unflavored gelatin

1/3 cup cold water

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1. Puree the cherries in a blender or food processor. Strain the cherries through a sieve and discard the flesh. Add the sugar and lemon juice to the cherry liquid.

2. Sprinkle gelatin over the cold water to let it bloom for five minutes. Place in a double boiler over boiling water. Melt the gelatin. Take the gelatin out of the heat once melted. It will lose its binding properties if left in the high heat.

3. Stir the gelatin into the cherry puree and let cool until mixture thickens slightly.

4. Whip the heavy cream until medium-stiff peaks form.

5. Gently fold the whipped cream into the puree with a rubber spatula until well incorporated.

6. Spoon into a serving dish and refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until set.