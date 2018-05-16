Local Road Closures During Amgen Tour of California

ELK GROVE — The City of Elk Grove will be host to the world’s top cyclists Thursday as they compete in the Amgen Tour of California.

Roads will be closed and traffic diverted for stage 1 of the women’s race and stage 5 of the men’s race.

Closures are expected to take place from around 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., though some roads will be affected throughout the day. See below for details.

All Day Closures

Big Horn Boulevard from Lotz Parkway to Elk Grove Boulevard

Civic Center Drive from Laguna Springs Drive to Bruceville Road

Women’s Race Start: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Closures

Bruceville Road from Civic Center Drive to Whitelock Parkway

Whitelock Parkway from Bruceville Road to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Blossom Ridge Road to Bilby Road

Women’s Race Finish: 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Closures

Bilby Road from Franklin Boulevard to Bruceville Road

Bruceville Road from Kammerer Road to Whitelock Parkway

Whitelock Parkway from Bruceville Road to Big Horn Boulevard

Big Horn Boulevard from Whitelock Parkway to Elk Grove Boulevard

Men’s Race Finish: 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closures

Bruceville Road from Kammerer Road to Whitelock Parkway

Whitelock Parkway from Bruceville Road to Big Horn Boulevard

Big Horn Boulevard from Whitelock Parkway to Elk Grove Boulevard

Drivers traveling east and westbound can take Elk Grove Boulevard. Franklin and West Stockton boulevards can be used for drivers traveling north and south.

For more information on event details visit the Amgen Tour of California website.