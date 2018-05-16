Man Dies After Shooting Outside Modesto Movie Theater

MODESTO — A man died late Tuesday night after a shooting outside a Modesto movie theater.

According to the Modesto Police Department, emergency responders went to the Regal Modesto Stadium 10 around 11:30 p.m. after someone called 911 about a shooting in the parking lot.

Officers say two people were already giving the man CPR when responders arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old man was with a group of people when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.