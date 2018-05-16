McClatchy Pitcher, with a Knack for No-Hitters, Leaves His Mark on Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- You don't have to know much about baseball to understand that pitching a no-hitter is quite an accomplishment.

McClatchy High School's Jack Hinrichsen threw three straight no-hitters this season, leading the Lions into the playoffs. He hopes to someday follow in the footsteps of another McClatchy standout who made it to the big leagues.

But even the best don't always have it. Tuesday, during the first round of Division 1 Sac-Joaquin Section baseball playoffs, Hinrichsen was having one of those days. It was a rough 11-1 loss to Oak Ridge -- Hinrichsen's worst loss of the season.

"It was disappointing," he told FOX40. "I felt I had really good stuff going into it. In the bullpen, I had really good stuff before the game."

But that's baseball.

In Hinrichsen's previous three outings before Tuesday's set-back, threw his three straight no-hitters, with a combined 37 strikeouts.

"I've had no-hitters in the past, so I wasn't super surprised there were three no-hitters. I think I had three no-hitters last year too, just not in a row," he said.

Hinrichsen's teammates are impressed.

"It's pretty remarkable, as you can tell. I haven't heard of anyone else who has done that. He was pretty dominant. All around the zone. Everything was working," McClatchy shortstop Jack Filby said.

Hinrichsen has seven no-hitters, including two perfect games, during his four years at McClatchy. That helped earn him a full-ride scholarship to play for Cal in the Pac-12, one of the best baseball conferences in the country.

"Definitely a power 5 conference like the Pac-12, you just can't beat it," Hinrichsen said. "Ever since I was growing up it was one of my top colleges, so I was really excited to have the opportunity to go there."

Hinrichsen leaves McClatchy as the school's all-time strikeout leader. He had more than 2005 McClatchy standout Vance Worley, who had a solid seven-year career in the majors.

"He definitely left his stamp on the program," head coach Mike DeNecochea said.