It’s the new norm for many bars and clubs in Sacramento — you walk up to the door and present your ID. But unlike the old days, when bouncers just verify your date of birth, your ID is now scanned, and the bouncer takes a photo of your face.

But what are bars doing with the information they collect? How much can they glean off a swipe of your drivers’ license? And how do we know how they are keeping this information safe?