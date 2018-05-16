Twin Brothers who Coached Youth Volleyball in Placer County Accused of Child Molestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Twin brothers were arrested Wednesday in Placer County, each charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a 14 to 15 year old.

Michelle McDill says she trusted one of the brothers around her two teenage sons and he violated that trust.

"Oh my God, I was so sick. I just wanted to hurt him," McDill said.

McDill told FOX40 she let an old friend, Jason Cole, and his family move into a Lincoln home with her sons in 2016. On the very first day under the same roof, McDill says Cole "slid his foot underneath [her] son's leg to rub in between his legs."

The concerned mother says that was just one of many inappropriate interactions her sons had with the 41-year-old man.

"Why would you be talking to my kids about your adult sex life?" she said.

So it was no surprise to her when he and his twin brother, Robert, both former youth volleyball coaches, were arrested.

"I know exactly what he did to my son and if he did that to him he did that and worse to other kids," McDill said.

The Lincoln Police Department reports Jason Cole was out on bail for an April 2017 arrest for oral copulation with an unconscious or sleeping minor. His brother was already in custody for an April 2018 arrest involving several other child molestation related charges.

They're both behind bars at the Placer County Jail and the police department believes there could be more victims.

"Think of a delicate way to approach the subject with them to determine if they were victims of any fashion and let us know," said Lincoln Police Sgt. Matt Alves.

As for McDill, she hopes other victims will be honest with their parents like her sons were with her.

"I know that there's others. I pray kids will come forward and not be embarrassed and scared and not be terrified of being ridiculed," she said.

FOX40 spoke to Jason Cole's wife, who says she has no comment on the charges against her husband and brother-in-law.