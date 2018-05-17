$30,000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Mother’s Day Murder of Young Family

STOCKTON — A $30,000 cash reward is now being offered after a young family was gunned down in a Stockton home on Mother’s Day.

The Stockton Department announced Thursday Crime Stopper’s largest reward to date.

As Kayleen Lor’s grandmother held up a smiling picture of the 5-year-old dressed as a police officer she broke down in tears. It was a sadness that took over the family.

“It’s been extremely difficult for the family to comprehend how someone so heartless and cruel… ruthless, to murdering an entire family,” said Cheng Lor, Kayleen’s uncle, at a press conference on Thursday.

Cheng Lor’s niece and her 22-year-old parents, Joe Lor and Gina Xiong, were also gunned down in the Sierra Vista housing complex. The shooting also injured two men. Marco Olivares told FOX40 he was shot nine times.

“In an instant, we lost three beautiful, innocent lives,” Cheng Lor said.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones hopes the cash reward will lead to a break in the case.

“At this point, our homicide investigators have no motive or active leads in this case. We want to know why this home and family were targeted,” Jones said.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar sternly addressed witnesses at the press conference.

“And you’re allowing these individuals to walk amongst our community after violently taking the life of a 5-year-old child,” Verber Salazar said. “What does that say about you?”

One tip, one clue, one lead might help investigators solve this crime and help bring a sense of justice to the Lor family.

“If you know anything, just anything, even if you think it’s very insignificant, please reach out to the Stockton Police Department,” Cheng Lor said.

Both Olivares and the Lor family are raising money to help with hospital and funeral costs.