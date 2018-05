SACRAMENTO — Actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood was spotted enjoying Taco Tuesday at a Pocket-area Mexican Restaurant.

Vientos Mexican Cocina, located near the corner of Greenhaven Drive and Pocket Road, posted about the surprise visit on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The restaurant says Eastwood is expected to visit again because his dog’s new veterinarian is located nearby.

The Facebook post described Eastwood as “humbleness personified.”