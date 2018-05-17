Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sip, swirl and savor from a selection of 200 handcrafted wines from over 40 Lodi wineries. Passionate winemakers and winery representatives welcome guests, offering practical knowledge and sharing their delicious wines. Enjoy local provisions, learn some new tips at the ZinFest Wine and Cooking Schools, or relax along the beautiful Mokelumne River to an eclectic mix of live music. There is no better way to celebrate the fantastic wines of Lodi Wine Country! Tickets include a ZinFest wine glass, wine tasting, participation in seminars and entertainment. Festivities are held from 12 noon – 5 pm. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the gate. Tickets will be available for online purchase, by phone to the Lodi Wine & Visitor Center at (209) 365-0621, or by walk-in to the Lodi Wine & Visitor Center, located at 2545 W. Turner Rd., Lodi.

More info:

Lodi ZinFest Wine Festival

Saturday

Noon-5pm

Lodi Lake Park

(209) 365-0621

ZinFest.com