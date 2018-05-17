Mother’s Day Shooting Survivor Recalls Moments Bullets Tore Through Stockton Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Marco Olivares cherished the little things Thursday because just four days ago he thought he was going to die.

"Screaming, yelling, there's all this fear," Olivares said.

The 21-year-old was one of five people shot inside his girlfriend's home on 11th Street in Stockton on Mother's Day. He's only one of two who survived.

"I tried to rush to the ground while I'm getting shot at many times," Olivares told FOX40. "I'm struggling going to the hallway, to the kitchen. It was just a big mess."

Olivares was shot eight times. He says he used his elbows to drag his wounded body away from a window where bullets flew through Sunday night.

"Pretty much how you guys dream it is how it feels. The pain, the push, that's how it feels," Olivares said.

Still in his hospital gown, he was released Thursday after two surgeries. He says he still has two bullets in his body.

"They couldn't pull out the bullet from inside because it was too risky, so they just let it be there," Olivares said.

Despite his injuries, Olivares made it out alive. His friends, Gina Xiong, Joe Lor and their 5-year-old daughter, Kayleen, were killed.

The person who pulled the trigger is still out there.

"Who would actually do this to us? Why?" Olivares asked.

While the Stockon Police Department finds the answer, Olivares says he's just grateful he has a second chance at life and can come home to his new niece, Sophia.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for his medical expenses.