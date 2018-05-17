My Sister’s House Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My Sister's House was founded as a community response to the lack of culturally responsive resources available to Asian and Pacific Islanders and underserved women and children who are impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Our mission is to serve survivors by providing culturally appropriate and responsive safe haven, job training, and community services in the Sacramento/Central Valley Region. We are fortunate to receive strong support and generosity from the community so that we can assist approximately 400 survivors a year in person and answer more than 3000 calls for help. Please join us as we celebrate My Sister's House 17th Anniversary Gala on May 21st, 2018 at the Crest Theater. It will be a night of fun, local celebrity performances, and inspiration.

More info:

My Sister's House 17th Anniversary Gala

May 21St

Doors open at 6pm

Crest Theater

(916) 930-0626

My-Sisters-House.org