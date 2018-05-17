New Bike-Sharing Service Arrives in Sacramento Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Bike sharing has made its way to the Sacramento area.

Electric-assisted Jump Bikes are now available in Sacramento, West Sacramento and Davis.

Users are able to find an available bike near them by using their phones and take a ride just minutes later.

"It'll be easy to get from one place to another," Oak Park Neighborhood Association spokesperson Joany Titherington said. "I want the app now."

Titherington rode along with other community members to a media event Thursday at Raley Field in West Sacramento.

The bikes have electric-assist, allowing them to go faster longer, without riders breaking a sweat. They can go up to 15 mph.

"I wasn't huffing and puffing, trying to find oxygen. It was just a really nice joyful ride," Titherington said.

Users can also leave the bikes at any public, secure bike rack around the city.

Jump Bikes are at no cost to taxpayers, just users.

City Councilman Steve Hansen says the city has been working on bringing a bike sharing service to Sacramento for five years.

"These are electric bikes. They have pedal assist, so even though we are flat you never really break a sweat to get on your bike," Hansen said. "It's a great reason to leave the car at home."

Jump Bike CEO and founder Ryan Rzepecki believes the Sacramento area is the perfect location for the service.

"Davis is one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, rated a platinum bike-friendly city and of course Sacramento and West Sacramento also have been becoming more and more bike-friendly," he said.

Jump Bikes are $4 an hour. There are also monthly packages for students, low-income users and daily users. Learn more here.