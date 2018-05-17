Rev. Shane Harris Discusses June Primary Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rev. Shane Harris with National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton's civil rights organization, discusses the June primary election amid Sacramento's current atmosphere of divisiveness.

Harris hopes community members whose focus has been on law enforcement policies will "turn their anger and their frustration into action."

"Vote for Stephon," Harris said in his interview, stating he has worked alongside Clark's family as they demand justice following the deadly shooting at the hands of Sacramento police officers.

When asked about his stance on the Sacramento County District Attorney's race, Harris called Noah Phillips a "vibrant, progressive candidate."