Rocklin Family Sues Papa Murphy’s, Claiming Romaine Lettuce was Contaminated with E. coli

ROCKLIN -- A Rocklin family is now the second family from Northern California to sue the pizza chain Papa Murphy's, claiming they contracted E-coli from romaine lettuce in a salad sold from the business.
The person was served a salad at the Granite Drive location in Rocklin back in April. According to the complaint, that salad contained romaine lettuce involved in a recent recall.
Two days later, the person who ate it got sick and had to go to the hospital. Lab tests came back positive for E-coli.
More than two weeks later, the person was released from the hospital and continues to recover at home.
Another family in Vallejo is also filing a lawsuit against Papa Murphy's after three people got sick after eating salad from the pizza chain. A young mom, as well as her 3-year-old daughter and teenage sister, all fell ill with symptoms of an E. coli infection within days of eating the salads.
The toddler developed a life-threatening illness that damaged her kidneys and red blood cells. The little girl still requires constant medical supervision.
The Vallejo family is suing for unspecified damages.
In a statement, Papa Murphy's responded to the news, saying in part:
"We deeply sympathize with the individuals and families impacted by this experience. At Papa Murphy’s, the health and safety of our customers is our highest priority and we strive to take every precaution to ensure our products meet strict safety and quality standards. Upon hearing the announcement by the CDC on April 13th, and out of an abundance of caution, we directed our system to remove all of the product from our stores and inventory."