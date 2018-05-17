Rocklin Family Sues Papa Murphy’s, Claiming Romaine Lettuce was Contaminated with E. coli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- A Rocklin family is now the second family from Northern California to sue the pizza chain Papa Murphy's, claiming they contracted E-coli from romaine lettuce in a salad sold from the business.

The person was served a salad at the Granite Drive location in Rocklin back in April. According to the complaint, that salad contained romaine lettuce involved in a recent recall.

Two days later, the person who ate it got sick and had to go to the hospital. Lab tests came back positive for E-coli.

More than two weeks later, the person was released from the hospital and continues to recover at home.

Another family in Vallejo is also filing a lawsuit against Papa Murphy's after three people got sick after eating salad from the pizza chain. A young mom, as well as her 3-year-old daughter and teenage sister, all fell ill with symptoms of an E. coli infection within days of eating the salads.

The toddler developed a life-threatening illness that damaged her kidneys and red blood cells. The little girl still requires constant medical supervision.

The Vallejo family is suing for unspecified damages.

In a statement, Papa Murphy's responded to the news, saying in part: