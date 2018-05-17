Sacramento Business Journal Covers 7-Up Bottling Plant Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Adam Steinhauer from the Sacramento Business Journal getting all of the details on the local 7-Up bottling plant controversy.

The North Sacramento plant is in a dispute with the City of Sacramento over what's believed to be toxic water in the sewer system near the plant. The city had some workers who were doing work on the sewer system get sick; 7-Up says the water is fine.

