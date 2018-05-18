Amgen Tour Cyclists Make Their Way to South Lake Tahoe from Folsom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The course is going to be one of the most challenging," Amgen Tour of California President Kristin Klein said.

Seventeen cycling teams took off from Folsom Friday morning to embark on their 122 mile race up to South Lake Tahoe.

"But there's just going to be a significant amount of climbing. And especially as you get to the end of the race, to have all that climbing, they're definitely going to be testing themselves today," Klein explained.

The cyclists will complete about 16,000 feet of climbing, proving that these are some of the top athletes in the world.

"It's the best of the best here. I mean, this is a world class field, so you have Olympians, you have national champions, you have Tour de France stage winners," Klein said.

While stage six of the race is probably the most challenging parts of this race, it's also the most scenic, starting right here on Folsom's brand new Johnny Cash trail."

"Wherever I travel and even if I travel out-of-country, Folsom means Johnny Cash," said Andy Morin, Folsom City Councilmember.

The start of stage six gives a nod to Folsom's rich history and put the region's beautiful scenery on display.

"Showcasing the city and its trail system is always high on our list," Morin said.

But it's also giving the area's avid cycling community a chance to interact with the pros.

"Oh it's amazing. It's amazing seeing just the best in the world come out here and ride and race in our backyard, right?" said Menlo Park cyclist Chris Sontag.

"The Amgen Tour of California is a postcard for the state of California. I mean, look at the backdrop today in Folsom. It's just so picturesque," Klein said.