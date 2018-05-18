Changing the Way Finance is Taught

The Co-Founder and Director of Pockets Change, Dyalekt, is in the studio with Mae and Simone chatting about money management and how his team works specifically with foster children who are aging out of the system to provide workshops on basic life skills in finance using elements of hip hop.
