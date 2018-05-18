Child’s Body Found In Storage Unit

BREAKING – Officers responded to a storage facility in Sacramento on Tuesday night after receiving a report of a dead body in one of its units. Sadly, it was the body of a child.

The storage unit, on the 1800 block of Glenrose Avenue, belongs to Nevada residents Tyler and Averyauna Anderson, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Investigators believe that Tyler is the father of the child.

Sacramento and Reno police departments have entered a joint investigation into the case.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Tyler Anderson. He was booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail on manslaughter charges. He is awaiting extradition back to Reno.

Investigators say Averyauna Anderson is in custody at the Washoe County Jail in Reno – facing two charges – the first: child abuse, the second destroying or concealing evidence.

Both Averyauna and Tyler were arrested on Wednesday.

The child’s identity will be released once the corner notifies next of kin. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

FOX40 is expecting more information from the Reno and Sacramento Police Departments. Stay with us for more on this developing story.