Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 26th Oakdale Chocolate Festival is May 19th & 20th in Downtown Oakdale, and once again 104.1 The Hawk will host the Hawk's Chocolate Challenge, featuring messy chocolate games for everyone and an easy chocolate pie recipe from The Pie Company in Ripon!

More info:

Oakdale Chocolate Festival

Saturday & Sunday

Downtown Oakdale

Adults: $6, Seniors: $5, Kids 12 and under are free.

(209) 847-2244

OakdaleChamber.com