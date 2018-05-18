Segment of Hazel Avenue Construction Almost Complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento County road engineers are asking that motorists stay off Hazel Avenue, just north of the American River if they want to avoid delays this weekend. Paving work from 7 p.m. on Friday into Monday will require reducing travel to one lane each way.

Street improvements on the heavily traveled street have been on-going for about a decade.

Earlier this year a similar lane reduction was needed to install utilities and water mains under the street.

Residents and businesses have grumbled about the seemingly never ending construction on the street for years. But engineers say there is now a light at the end of the tunnel, at least for the crucial section which is most impactful for businesses and residents.

After this weekend's paving project, the street will be just about finished with sound and retaining walls installed, a ten foot sidewalk with bike lanes leading to the American River, turn lanes, median and landscaping.

There will be a third phase of the street improvement from Sunset Avenue to Madison Avenue but property acquisitions are not complete and that phase, which is expected to be much less disruptive, will not get underway until 2020.