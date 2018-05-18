Students Want More to be Done After Another School Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Again. Again...American students are forced to run for their lives as a classmate takes up arms against them.

For those at Bella Vista High who were in an art class like the one where the shooting started today in Santa Fe, Texas.

"The news hit us like really quickly. It was a depressing moment," said senior John Lozo.

"It's sad that we're starting to normalize this when we should not be doing this, should not be normalizing this," said senior Monica Martinez.

"It made me disappointed because I don't want to hear another politician say, 'oh sending my thoughts and prayers.' And that's why I was disappointed because I'd rather have something being done," said senior Portia Tafoya.

And this group knows about doing.

These Broncos took up the reigns of the school safety issue on their Fair Oaks campus right after the Parkland massacre.

They met with district administrators...winning reforms FOX 40 learned about when we checked in with them two months after what happened in Florida.

The 'Tell Someone' reporting form now has a prominent spot on the district's webpage and there's been lockdown training emphasizing run-hide-fight techniques.

But, students are still waiting for an active shooter drill.

"I thought this was gonna happen before we all graduated...but it hasn't really happened," Tafoya said.

With officer role play required to mimic a scenario like Santa Fe, district leaders say such a drill would take six to ten months to plan.

"We are in active conversation with many of our community partners in doing something like that, but it's not something that's gonna happen this year," said Trent Allen, spokesman for the San Juan Unified School district.

As they wait, students would also like to see more mental health help for the stressors that often weigh down young lives.

"We have actually have the White House counseling center in San Juan Unified which is a full service mental health facility that provides services to students who typically can't afford them," said Allen.

There are also separate support centers around the district that focus on the crises that can be caused by the academic process.

At Bella Vista, the campus counselors are all actually licensed therapists but...

"As a student body I don't think we know that and I don't think that we know we can come to them with our personal problems. And I think that uh... we should change the way that's presented to the students," offered senior Konrad Leuze.

There's a question about the use of fire alarms to lure Santa Fe students out of their classrooms during the shooting.

SJUSD was already working to retool how students and teachers respond to fire alarms - holding in their classrooms, getting ready to go but not actually leaving until an evacuation order is confirmed over the loud speaker.

In two weeks most of the students who pushed for a safer Bella Vista will be graduating, but Skyler Booth is just a sophomore.

He finds continuing his friend’s efforts daunting, but he's determined.

"One of the most important things we can do is keep the talk going...keep bugging administrators," he said.