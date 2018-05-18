Simone is outside diving into the Meltdown Ice Cream Truck, an idea from 10-year-old Emily Bradley and her mother Yolanda.. The Meltdown is a family-owned, novelty neighborhood truck that takes reservations.
The Meltdown Ice Cream Truck
-
House of Ice Cream
-
Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Now Exists, Here’s How to Get Some
-
Cream Grand Opening in Sacramento
-
Cream Grand Opening!
-
A New Twist on Ice Cream
-
-
Making Olive Oil Ice Cream
-
Buck & Sadie’s
-
13-Year-Old Raises Money to Treat STEM Girls to See ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
-
Easter Egg Hunt at Hilmar Cheese
-
Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Ice Cream Cones Tuesday to Celebrate the First Day of Spring
-
-
‘Sweet Jesus’ Sign in Wilton Churns Mystery
-
Two Ice Cream Vendors Attacked, Robbed in Stockton
-
Ben & Jerry’s Latest to Go Low-Calorie to Take on Halo Top