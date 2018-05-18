The Meltdown Ice Cream Truck

Posted 2:10 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, May 18, 2018

Simone is outside diving into the Meltdown Ice Cream Truck, an idea from 10-year-old Emily Bradley and her mother Yolanda.. The Meltdown is a family-owned, novelty neighborhood truck that takes reservations.