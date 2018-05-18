WEAVE’s 8th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Event Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEAVE's mission is to build a community that does not tolerate sexual assault, domestic violence, and sex trafficking and give survivors the support they need to be safe and thrive. This Sunday, the organization will hold their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness.

- 800+ men, women, and children will participate in the walk with an additional 800-1,000 spectators expected.

- Event will raise $250,000+ to support victims in our community

- Since it's inception 2011, the event has raised more than $1.5 million

- The Sacramento walk is the largest Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in the world