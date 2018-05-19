Golden State Pinball Festival in Lodi Stirs Up Feelings of Nostalgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- The state of California hosts four different pinball festivals every year, one of those is this weekend in Lodi.

The Golden State Pinball Festival began Friday afternoon and will be in 'full tilt' through Sunday.

Just a walk through the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds will tell you the game, for the young and the old, men and women, is at an all time high.

"Well, a lot of people like my self got back into pinball because we played it as a kid," Eric Neff said.

Pinball has been around since the 1930s and you'll find just about every genre the game has gone through at the Golden State Pinball Festival this weekend.

"Imagine walking into an arcade and it just doesn't end," Neff said.

The festival features machine's from the 50s and 60s to the latest bells and whistles on the circuit board games. And, there are as many fans of each generation as there are machines at the festival.