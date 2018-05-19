Local Business Thrives Thanks to Support from Now Royal Meghan Markle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As the world prepared to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, one Sacramento business was already celebrating success.

From California to Windsor Castle -- a Los Angeles native is preparing to enter the British Royal Family but before actress Markle fell in love with Harry, she fell for Birdies.

She has been spotted many times wearing the slippers while filming as an actress on "Suits."

"She really showcased herself all over wearing birdies so it really started to put us on the map," explained Birdies co-founder and president Maria Sharkey.

Sharkey has always felt Markle was the perfect person to showcase the slippers.

"She has a classic style, she's beautiful and she's warm," Sharkey said.

Even before her royal engagement, Markle's attention translated to a huge boost for Birdies and before the wedding, the company found a way to say "thank you" in the form of a bridal slipper.

"It's dutchess satin [and] it has a frilly fun pom pom," Sharkey explained. "We kind of imagined her getting ready on her big day and wearing these as shes getting all dolled up."

There are only two slippers like it: a sample in Sacramento and another, hopefully, was worn by the bride-to-be as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

"We sent it off and hopefully she receives it and loves it," Sharkey said.