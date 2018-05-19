Sac State Student Delays Brain Surgery to Attend Graduation Ceremony

SACRAMENTO — As 6,600 graduates are receiving their diplomas from Sacramento State this weekend, one student put off an important surgery to make sure she walked across the stage to celebrate her accomplishment.

Under every graduation cap, there is a student who has pushed through some type of struggle.

For Aimee Green, being the first in her family to graduate became all the more difficult after getting into a car accident on February 20.

“Later that night, they confirmed that I had a brain tumor and they were going to do emergency surgery that weekend,” Green said.

Though the car accident served as a blessing in disguise, Green asked that the surgery be postponed until after she received her bachelor’s degree in social work.

“Surprising the neurosurgeon said ‘yes’ and he was just like, ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. I’ve never met anyone that’s been told they have a brain tumor and they tell me I’m going to push it off for three months.'” Green explained.

Green was set to have surgery Monday, but recent blood tests revealed complications that forced its cancellation and her insurance won’t cover the hematology testing she needs.

“I’ve been definitely having a hard time coping and just grasping the concept that while everyone else is just graduating right now, they are able to apply for jobs and go on vacation and do all this stuff…it’s kind of a bittersweet moment for me,” Green said.

Her cap expressed her desire to help others who are growing up in a situation similar to her own. Green’s grandparents saved her and her siblings from going to foster care because of an abusive home.

As for pushing off surgery to walk the stage, Green says it was all worth it.

“Completely different feeling than you anticipated. I just felt this sudden warmth. The feeling was just so amazing. I probably couldn’t experience it ever again. I just couldn’t be more grateful,” Green explained.

Despite the complications, Green is hopeful that surgery can be held by the first week of June. If you would like to help her with those expenses, she has a gofundme account.