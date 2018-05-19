These are the Victims of the Santa Fe High School Shooting

(CNN) — There were 10 people shot and killed in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. At least 13 others were wounded.

All 10 of those killed have been identified, according to a statement from First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff in Galveston County. Initially, authorities said nine students and one teacher were killed. They updated that information Saturday, saying two teachers and eight students were killed.

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims, according to a Houston Texans spokeswoman.

Here’s what we know about those who died:

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, her family told CNN. Her niece, Leia Olinde, said the family was notified of her death Friday night.

Tisdale’s brother-in-law, John Tisdale, said in a Facebook post Friday night that she was a member of the Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, Texas.

John Tisdale also said in his post that his sister-in-law’s husband, William Recie Tisdale, is “in bad health with a terminal lung disease.” The couple has four children.

Cynthia Tisdale’s son, Recie Tisdale, told The Washington Post that his mother loved children and teaching.

“She started substitute teaching because she loved to help children,” he told the newspaper. “She didn’t have to do it. She did it because she loved it.”

Recie Tisdale is a police detective in League City, which is 10 miles away from Santa Fe, where the shooting took place.

Sabika Sheikh

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington confirmed on Facebook that Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student, was killed in Friday’s shooting.

“Ms. Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study (YES) Programme,” the embassy said in a statement to CNN. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends. Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry spoke to the father of Sabika Sheikh expressing heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of his daughter.”

Abdul Aziz, Sabika’s father, told AFP in Pakistan that he learned of his 17-year-old daughter’s death on CNN.

“We are still in a state of denial,” he said. “It is like a nightmare. …There is a general impression that the life is safe and secure in America. But this is not the case.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sabika was “helping to build ties” between the US and her native country and offered his condolences to her family and friends.

“Sabika’s death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale tweeted a statement on Sheikh’s death.

“This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our people and cultures. All of us at the U.S. Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honor her memory.”

Chris Stone

Chris Stone, a 17-year-old junior at Sante Fe High School, was killed in the shooting, according to his sister, Mercedez Stone.

Her younger brother was “adventurous” and “willing to try anything,” including parasailing, jet skiing, ziplining and hiking in the mountains, she said.

Chris played football and enjoyed video games.

“Being a brother was his best job,” she told CNN. “Although he was the youngest, he definitely protected his sisters as if he was the oldest. He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.”

And Chris was “definitely the life of the party, and one of the most understanding, open-minded kids I know,” Mercedez Stone said.

Jared Black

Jared Black had just turned 17 three days before the shooting, and he was scheduled to have a birthday party on Saturday.

Instead, he was one of those killed in Friday’s mass shooting, according to his stepmother, Damita Kilgore.

Jared spent a memorable portion of last summer with his dad, two brothers and stepmom in California, according to family friend Elizabeth Ann McGinnis, who is serving as a spokeswoman for the family. McGinnis established a GoFundMe account on behalf of the family to help them pay for flights from their home in California for the funeral.

McGinnis told CNN she was with Jared’s father when he received the news. His father “sat in misery for 13 hours not knowing if (Jared) was one of the victims,” McGinnis said. “Then he got the devastating news after 6 p.m.”

Shana Fisher

Shana Fisher turned 16 just 10 days before she died, her aunt Ericha Fisher Farris said in a Facebook tribute to her niece.

Shana was in art class when she was killed, her family said on social media.

Farris said her niece should be doing all the things teenagers do.

“She should be worrying about getting her drivers license, making plans for summer break, maybe start thinking junior year and making plans for college and what she wants be when she grows up,” Farris said.

Shana had a younger sister, her aunt said.

“Life was not supposed to end like this for our sweet girl,” Farris said.

Shana’s mother, Sadie Baze, told CNN she keeps expecting her daughter to walk through the front door, “but she’s never going to walk through the front door again.”

Other identified victims

The other five victims include:

Glenda Anne Perkins (Teacher)

Kimberly Vaughan

Angelique Ramirez

Christian Riley Garcia

Aaron Kyle McLeod