Wanted Sex Offender Stabs K9 Multiple Times after Pursuit in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — A Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy K9 is in recovery after being stabbed in the head multiple times following a pursuit.

Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a parole agent notified the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department that a man wanted out of West Sacramento for domestic violence may be in their jurisdiction.

The 41-year-old suspect is a convicted sex offender in Sacramento who is currently under GPS ankle monitor supervision.

Deputies tracked down the man to the area of 4500 Hackberry Lane in Carmichael.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he fled and lead deputies on a pursuit that eventually ended near a senior living home at 8350 Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The parolee then claimed to officers he had a gun. When officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, he did not surrender.

Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department says the suspect continued to hide his hands as if he had a weapon.

Deputies then struck the suspect with a bean bag round and then let the K9 go onto the suspect in an attempt to apprehend him.

The suspect then stabbed the 3-year-old K9 multiple times in the head with a knife.

The dog was transported to a vet hospital where it is expected to recover.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.