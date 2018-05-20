Former Loss Prevention Officer Tries to Rob Stockton CVS

STOCKTON — Employees stopped a man who tried to rob a Stockton CVS Pharmacy where he once worked as a loss prevention officer.
Early Sunday morning, a masked suspect armed with a knife held up employees at the CVS on West March Lane, according to the Stockton Police Department.
As he began to walk out with around $2,500 from a register, employees tackled him and restrained him.
Once officers arrived they took the suspect’s ski mask off and revealed his identity as 24-year-old Nicholas Juarez, who once worked at the store.
His car was found in the parking lot with a fake license plate and the vehicle identification number was hidden with duct tape.
Juarez was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.