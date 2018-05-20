Large Warehouse Fire Destroys Family’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family is searching for a new home after the five-alarm fire from Thursday night destroyed their house. FOX40 spoke to one of the family members about the fire and how they plan to move on.

The shock has not worn off for Samantha Guardiola.

“I just remember hearing my brother scream, get out of the house, everyone get out,” said Guardiola.

Thursday night around 9 p.m., as a large fire swept through the mattress warehouse that shares a fence with Guardiola’s home for the past 11 years, she grabbed her son and daughter who she had just been put to bed.

“By the time I reached this sidewalk, my house was burning,” Guardiola said.

Six people in all lived in the home and they all escaped without injuries. However, everything they owned, including Guardiola’s brother’s car, was destroyed and because of the speed of the fire caused by high winds, they were unable to grab any possessions.

“The fact that all of us made it out, and we made it out without a scratch, means the world to me. My family is everything. My children are my entire life,” said Guardiola.

The only thing left unaccounted for is the family dog, a husky by the name of Meera.

“If anyone has any information, or if they have her, there is a little boy and a little girl who every day ask about their dog,” said Guardiola.

Guardiola is currently staying with her mother and credits family and the donations from the community for helping her push through.

“I don’t think anyone knows how much everything they are doing means to us,” expressed Guardiola.

As the cause of the fire that took her home and damaged several others is still under investigation, Guardiola is hopeful for a new beginning.

“My entire family has at one point lived in this home, so the memories that we had, we won’t be able to get back. But we can make them, newer memories, in another home. Home is where the heart is and your heart is with your family,” said Guardiola.

The family says they are hopeful they can figure out a temporary housing situation over the next week but if you would like to help, please visit their GoFundMe page.