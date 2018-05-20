Special Needs Prom Goers Attend the 9th Annual Evening of Dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – It is prom season! And while many local high school students take part in the high school tradition, some students do not get that opportunity.

But that was not the case, Saturday night, for hundreds of special needs students in Sacramento.

They rolled up in limos.

And walked the red carpet.

For what has become an annual tradition at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento.

Special needs students getting a night to cherish forever.

It is the 9th annual Evening of Dreams: Special Needs Prom.

More than 200 special needs students were paired up with dates from local high schools and community members.

"The escorts from all over town the whole UC Davis football team are here tonight to help escort, so it’s become a really awesome community event,” said pastor Rick Cole.

This year a Sacramento native - and Marvel’s “Runaways” star, Virginia Gardner, was there to crown king and queen.

It is an event close to Gardner's heart.

"I’m here because I have a brother with autism and he actually came to the prom the first year they had it and this year me and my cast mate Rhenzy are crowning everyone king and queen for the night,” said Gardner.

The event is meaningful every year - to see the effect it has on all the young people.

"What we hear about what it means to them is what really touches us. They’re like we wouldn’t have a chance to do this at all in life unless someone puts this on for them. It changes their world they really do look forward to it,” said Cole.

And judging by the smiles, prom was a success.

The special needs prom happens every year in Sacramento.

Actress Virginia Gardener says she would like to expand it to Los Angeles in the future.