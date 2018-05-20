Trump to Demand DOJ Review Claims of FBI Spy on Campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll demand that the Justice Department review whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes and whether any demands or requests came from the Obama administration.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Trump has been promoting a theory circulating in conservative circles about a possible FBI spy on the campaign.

But Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy.

Giuliani says they had been told about possible “infiltration.”