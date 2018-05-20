University of Oregon Student Found Dead During Fraternity Trip at Shasta Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHASTA COUNTY -- Early Saturday morning, fellow students found a man dead in his one-man tent set up in a national park campground on the shores of Shasta Lake.

Dylan Pietrs was a 21-year-old business major at the University of Oregon. Judging from his Facebook profile pictures he was no stranger to the outdoors and adventure vacations.

University of Oregon students commonly go to Shasta Lake for a big camping party to mark the beginning of summer. It is a tradition with a checkered past.

In a statement that it later apologized for, the university’s Division of Student Life said of the unauthorized tradition, "Students from many institutions have a history of demonstrating poor life choices during visits to Lake Shasta."

The Division of Student Life has updated its statement on the passing of a student at Lake Shasta. We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the student, and we regret the insensitive tone of the earlier statement: https://t.co/FF416d8wRc — University of Oregon (@uoregon) May 20, 2018

"It sucks because it’s a younger kid and stuff, but maybe all his friends will learn from it," said Wesley Knight, a Redding resident.

Locals like Knight are all too familiar with the visiting students. In years past they have been accused of destroying campgrounds and throwing fists.

"Last year Fish and Game got in a fight with all of them down there," Knight said.

That fight resulted in multiple arrests for possession of marijuana.

Alcohol use is a common denominator for visiting students as well and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office says Pietrs was seen drinking through the day Friday before heading to his tent alone.

His body was discovered by fellow students. They tried to perform CPR, according to the sheriff's office, but it was too late. Medics could only access the campground by boat and later declared Pietrs dead.

FOX40 spoke with the Shasta County Sheriff Coroner's Office. They said they expect to have a better idea by midweek regarding how Pietrs died.