Vacaville Police Search for Suspect as Shooting Victim Undergoes Surgery

VACAVILLE — A suspect is at large after shooting a man in Vacaville early Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound just after 1 a.m. on Catherine Street near Elizabeth Street.

He was later taken to a hospital where he had emergency surgery. The Vacaville Police Department reports he is expected to survive.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and looked through surveillance footage all day Sunday but have yet to find a suspect. If anyone has information about the shooting call Detective Potter at 707-469-4827.

