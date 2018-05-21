18 California Poor People’s Campaign Protesters Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Several protesters were arrested Monday as they marched to the State Capitol and stood their ground outside the governor's office.

The CHP reports 18 people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly when they stayed in the building after business hours.

The Poor People's Campaign calls for a nationwide "moral revival." Supporters have asked lawmakers to stand behind better voting laws, immigrants rights, gun control laws and health care for all, among an extensive list of additional demands outlined in a press release sent Monday.

"Will not leave until Governor Brown acknowledges demands. We will not be moved," the campaign said in the release.