SACRAMENTO — Traffic had to be diverted away from Interstate 5 as crews put out a car fire Monday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports all lanes of southbound I-5 near downtown Sacramento were closed and drivers were forced to take Highway 50.

More video footage from this evenings car fire that closed all lanes of South Bound I5 near downtown pic.twitter.com/5cDzfP59we — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2018

Fuel from the car spread the flames across the road and firefighters had to stop it from entering a storm drain nearby.

No one was injured.

Crews have extinguished the vehicle fire on South bound Interstate 5. Crews have been busy diverting fuel from the storm drain and lanes are still closed with traffic being diverted at the gore point to Highway 50. No injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/8LAEcDTG1D — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2018

The flames were extinguished around 6:50 p.m.