Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren talks about his rafting adventures on the north, middle and south forks of the American River.

There are a number of businesses that offer rafting tours and there's something for everyone:

All Outdoors

(Ages 5 and up)

Oars

(Half-day to multiple-day trips)

Mother Lode

(Specializes in American River tours)

Raft California

(Ages 7 and up)