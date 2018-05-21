Eat Good with Post Oak Barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Post Oak Barbecue serves up delicious Central Texas style Barbecue in Sacramento, California. We currently have a food truck that serves at breweries, wineries, office complexes, and with regional food truck organizations. We also cater weddings, corporate events, festivals, you name it and we can be there. You can find us on a regular basis for lunches on Thursdays and Fridays at B-Side on 15th & S St. Come and get your brisket fix with us!

More info:

Post Oak Barbecue

(916) 544-8823

PostOakBarbecue.net

Facebook: @PostOakBarbecue

Twitter: @PostOakBBQSac

Instagram: Post.Oak.Barbecue