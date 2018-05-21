Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Echo Fest” is a new Mega Tribute Band concert being held at the grassy area in Old Sacramento. It features high level tribute acts from Las Vegas, L.A. the Bay Area and Sacramento. Featured acts include: Damage Inc as Metallica – INXS-ive as INXS – Mania as The Beatles – Twist on Taylor as Taylor Swift – Real Good Man as Tim McGraw – Just Like Heaven as The Cure and many more! Tickets are only $28 per day or $48 for a two day pass.

More info:

Echo Fest Mega Tribute Festival

Sat & Sun

Gates open at 1pm

Show runs from 2pm to 10pm

Old Sacramento

(916) 970-5226

EchoFestNow.com