Health Department Finds Bugs, Mice Inside Oak Park Brewing Company

OAK PARK — A number of cockroaches and mice were found inside a local brewery, causing a temporary shutdown by the Sacramento County Health Department.

Oak Park Brewing Company was scheduled to reopen late Monday afternoon but remained closed when FOX40 crews went by in the evening.

Officials performed three inspections over two days and say they found mice droppings on the floor, as well as in the food preparation areas.

They say they also found live and dead cockroaches in several places in the brewing area.

The brewery has yet to issue a statement on the closure.

See the complete inspection reports from Sacramento County below.