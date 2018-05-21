Man Bitten after He Says Homeless Man Encouraged Dog to Attack

Warning: Photographs displayed in the video below are graphic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County rangers are searching for a dog along the American River they believe attacked a man.

On Friday night, Chase Patterson was taking his dog, Kita, to the American River to meet up with some friends for some beers. When he got to a slope he noticed a homeless man and his dog sitting at the top of the hill.

Patterson and Kita walked past and nothing happened. Both dogs were on leashes at the time. But later, as they were leaving, the homeless man's dog lunged at Kita, his owner failing to hold onto the leash.

"His dog went after my dog and I broke it up, or tried to. And that's when I got attacked," Patterson said.

Patterson says he kicked at the other dog, who he now believes is named Runner. That made Runner's owner, a homeless man Patterson says goes by the nickname "Hawk," very upset.

"And so he let his dog attack me and said, 'Get him, get him.' And then I was trying to run up the hill," Patterson said.

While Kita escaped, Patterson was not so lucky. Runner bit both of his legs and even attacked his face.

"So his tooth went right here and inside my eye," Patterson said, showing FOX40 his wounds. "That's what scared me the most, is when the dog was on me, on my face."

On Monday, FOX40 saw several rangers patrolling the area where Hawk and Runner were last seen.

Meanwhile, Patterson says Hawk seemed intoxicated at the time. What upsets Patterson the most is he encouraged the attack.

"There's no excuse to have your dog attack someone," Patterson said. "No matter what situation you're in, you should never put your dog's life in jeopardy like that."

Patterson was taken to the hospital and given several stitches. He says hospital staff reported the attack, not him, because he doesn't want Runner put down. He also doesn't want the animal to remain with an irresponsible owner.

"I don't want the owner to be able to get the dog again," Patterson said.

Patterson warns others to be careful when visiting the river with your dogs and your kids.