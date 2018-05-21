Police: Student Praised Recent Shootings, Threatened to Bring Explosive to School

STOCKTON — A student at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton reportedly sent staff an email that praised recent school shootings and threatened to bring an explosive to campus, police said.

St. Mary’s was closed on Monday.

Police arrested the student, who was only identified as a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators believe there were no other threats to the school.

The email was sent just two days after a teenager killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and just over three months since 17 people were killed at a high school shooting in Florida.