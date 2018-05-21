Reno Man Accused of Neglecting Daughter, Putting Her Body in Storage Unit Appears in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Monday was the first court appearance for a Reno father arrested after his daughter's body was found in a storage container in Sacramento.

The young father faces felony child neglect charges following the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Cali.

Just as Tyler Anderson's arraignment was wrapping up a man, who says he is Anderson's father, called out, "I love you, son."

The man, who would not reveal his name, said he was "doing horrible." He also wanted to express love to his granddaughter.

Cali Anderson's body was found in the storage unit last Tuesday.

According to a court affidavit, the little girl died on May 4 and the couple put her body in a duffel bag in a closet of their Reno apartment before driving it down to Sacramento a week later.

"It was an accident, that's all I can figure. I don't know," Tyler Anderson's father said.

He would not say when he last spoke to his son and did not know what had happened to his granddaughter.

In the affidavit, investigators revealed Cali was emaciated and malnourished. Reno police found an animal crate with handcuffs in the couple's apartment, which was described as "unkempt."

In court, Tyler Anderson agreed to be extradited back to Reno, where his wife and Cali's stepmother, Averyauna Anderson, is behind bars. She faces charges of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.

Cali's biological mother told FOX40 she is heartbroken. There is a vigil planned for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Loved ones are also raising money for her funeral through GoFundMe.