Safety Changes Come to El Centro Road in Natomas, Too Late for One Family

NATOMAS -- Jamari Moore was just 15 years old when he was hit and left to die while riding his bike in Natomas last summer.

"I just wish he had a little more time," Jamari's mother, Niesha Harris, told FOX40. "A lot more time actually."

El Centro Road, where Moore died, is often the fastest way for Harris to get where she's going. Since August, she's gone to great lengths to avoid it.

"I can’t even explain the pain and the hurt," Harris said.

After Jamari’s death, Sacramento County widened the road, increased the bike lanes to five feet and placed a two-foot buffer lane between drivers and cyclists.

"It’s a safer bike ride for them. Unfortunately, it was too late for us, but I’m happy that it did happen," Harris said.

For the last nine months, Harris and her family have been calling for "Justice for Jamari," following the appearances of suspect Dexter Glover, who is charged with hitting the teen and taking off, and his mother, Latisha Glover, accused of helping him cover it up.

Soon, Jamari’s family learned they were not alone in their pain.

"When Jamari was hit, I thought this was just a rare thing, that it happened to our family. But hit-and-run has reached epidemic proportions, especially here in California," Jamari's grandmother, Jennifer Green, said.

That's how "Justice for Jamari" branched out into "Stop Hit And Run Driving," or Stop HARD.

Jamari's family wants increased penalties for hit-and-run.

If convicted, Glover, who isn’t currently charged with causing Jamari’s death, wouldn’t get more than four years in prison. That doesn’t sit well with those left behind.

"It would have been easier if it had been someone who had a heart, that cared, that tried to render aid to them," Green said. "It would just be a little bit easier."