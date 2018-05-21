San Joaquin County WIC Facility Damaged in Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A fire caused "significant damage" to a San Joaquin County Public Health Services facility, according to the City of Manteca.

Manteca firefighters were able to contain the flames to the front portion and the roof of the Sycamore Avenue building that houses the Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The services that WIC provides, which, according to its site, include "nutrition education, breastfeeding support, vouchers for health foods and referrals to healthcare," will not be available at that location until further notice. The city is now searching for a temporary place to house the program.