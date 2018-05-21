Steinberg Announces Three-Month Extension for Homeless Triage Center

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Monday that the city’s winter triage center for the homeless will remain open for an additional three months.

It was due to close on May 31 when funding expires, but his plea to donors and private funders including Sutter Health means it can serve more homeless people by getting them health services and permanent housing placements.

The city says the center has been a success and the mayor hopes to create three year-round homeless triage centers serving 200 people each on a 90-day service cycle. He says that would give 2,400 people a chance to get off the streets permanently.

Several homeless people told FOX40 that the extension is welcome and that its 200 beds were not enough to help those who want to leave homelessness behind.